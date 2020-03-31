Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.18. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

