Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,000 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 413,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SM Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SM opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $18.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

