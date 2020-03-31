Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Bandwidth stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

