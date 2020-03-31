Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRA opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

