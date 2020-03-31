Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEO. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TEO opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.