Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $526,000 Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,011,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.