Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $495,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 241.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

