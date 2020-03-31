Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Noah were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Noah by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Noah by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Noah by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 778.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

