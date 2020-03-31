Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $355,000 Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 248.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

