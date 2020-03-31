Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 218.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 80.69%.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

