Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 108,600 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 226.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Party City Holdco worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTY opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

