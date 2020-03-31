Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,900 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Cooper-Standard worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,419 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 173,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Remenar bought 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPS opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $167.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

