Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,600 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

