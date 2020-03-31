Mithril (MITH) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Mithril has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $2.26 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005697 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, LBank, BitForex, OKEx, ZB.COM, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

