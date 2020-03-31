Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MG. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Mistras Group to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth about $3,172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.