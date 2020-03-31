MFA FINL INC/SH to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MFA)

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MFA FINL INC/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

MFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

MFA opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

