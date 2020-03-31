Methanex (TSE:MX) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE:MX opened at C$17.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$13.24 and a twelve month high of C$80.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$807.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

In other Methanex news, Director Margaret Reese Walker bought 8,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,094.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$407,424.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,960.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,215.99. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $582,628.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

