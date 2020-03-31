Metadium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $452,230.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $452,230.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bytex. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.02567433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00195167 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033308 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bytex, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

