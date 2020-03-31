Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,438,200 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $286.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

