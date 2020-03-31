Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

NYSE:MTH opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

