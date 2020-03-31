Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $12.50 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.03.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Meridian Bank worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

