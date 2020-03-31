Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MBIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $14.84 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

