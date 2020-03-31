Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

TSE MR.UN opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.55. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

