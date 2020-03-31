McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $138.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson has a 12 month low of $111.71 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,103,000 after buying an additional 65,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after purchasing an additional 67,581 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

