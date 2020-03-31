McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

