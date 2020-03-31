MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Shares of MKC opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

