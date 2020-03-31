Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

