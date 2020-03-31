Mastercard Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mastercard from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $253.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.39. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $861,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $12,736,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

