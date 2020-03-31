Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$6.34 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $496.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

