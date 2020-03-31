Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. TD Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRETF. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $4.62 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

