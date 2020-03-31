Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MLM. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.47.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $179.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $256.31.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

