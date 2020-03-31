Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $86,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

