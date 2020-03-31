Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $159,000 Position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of CIM Commercial Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52). CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 246.93%. The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

