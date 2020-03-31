Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 8,559 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,438,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 215,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,290 in the last ninety days.

HCAT stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.04 million and a PE ratio of -17.94.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

