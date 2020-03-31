Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 6,800 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of FTS opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

