Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 66,959 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66,959 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 301,684 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

RUTH stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. CL King began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

