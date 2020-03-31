Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 52,784 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,784 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Health Insurance Innovations worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 784,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 283,880 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 178,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

HIIQ stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HIIQ. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

