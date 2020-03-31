Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 12,459 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

