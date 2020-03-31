Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 82,200 Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 423,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 323,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.