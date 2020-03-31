Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,315 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

