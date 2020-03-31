Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,005 Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 287,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

