Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,247 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DAC opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Danaos had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

