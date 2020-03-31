Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,166 Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Catalyst Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

