Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 4,687 Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clarus by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. Clarus Corp has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

