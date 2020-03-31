Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,491,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,281,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

