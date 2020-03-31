Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $135,000 Investment in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. TT International increased its stake in 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588,260 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,107,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $10,969,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $9,770,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 810,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 619,606 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. 360 Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

