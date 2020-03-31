Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

