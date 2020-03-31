Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $160,000 in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 0.55. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

