Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $151,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $514,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and have sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

