Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $149,000 in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.13.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

